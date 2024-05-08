Educational institutions and hospital were damaged by latest Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia - photo

This morning, May 8, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporozhzhia

Fifteen residential buildings and six non-residential buildings, three educational institutions, a health care institution, a garage, and cars were damaged in four city districts. Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia RMA

Necessary services of the city were involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

According to information from the Department of State Emergency Services in the Zaporizhzhia region, rocket strikes damaged critical and civil infrastructure, one of the garage cooperatives, a park, and city electric transport.

The missile attack also damaged one of the city's fire departments. The blast wave and debris damaged the office premises and the facade of the building.

Latest Russia's missile attack on May 8: what is known

On the night of May 8, Russia launched a combined strike with missiles of various types and kamikaze drones.

The enemy used 76 means of air attack — 55 missiles and 21 attack drones. Fifty-nine air targets were destroyed.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Russian invaders attacked electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions.

Due to the impact on the power system on the evening of May 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., household and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine may be limited.