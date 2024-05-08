Russians damage three Ukrainian TPPs at latest attack

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukrainian TPPs

DTEK reported that the equipment was seriously damaged. Power engineers are currently working on eliminating the consequences of the attack.

This is already the fifth mass attack on the company's energy facilities in the last month and a half. Russians attacked DTEK thermal power plants during large-scale shelling on March 22 and 29, April 11 and 27.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the DTEK thermal power plant has been fired upon about 180 times. As a result of the attacks, 51 workers were injured, and three energy workers were killed.

Russian massive attack on Ukraine on May 8

Last night, the Russians launched another massive attack on Ukraine. It is known that the occupiers fired missiles from strategic bombers. There were also launches of "Shaheds".

Energy was under attack from the enemy. The Ministry of Energy reported that electricity generation and transmission facilities were attacked in six oblasts — Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia.

Ukrenergo specified that generation facilities and equipment at one of Ukrenergo's facilities in the central region were damaged.

The missile attack lasted for two hours, and the Shahed kamikaze drone attack for about five.