Russia staged a massive attack on Ukrainian TPPs

On the night of April 27, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation again delivered powerful blows to the energy facilities of Ukraine.

Russian attack on Ukrainian TPPs. What is known

The press service of "DTEK Group" reports on new enemy strikes and their consequences.

New targets for Russia that night were 4 TPP DTEK — the occupiers seriously damaged the equipment.

The enemy once again massively shelled the energy facilities of Ukraine. Tonight, as a result of the attack, four thermal power plants of DTEK were damaged. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, there are victims. We provide all the necessary assistance. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that the equipment of the enterprises was seriously damaged. At the moment, energy workers are trying to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

What is important to understand is that during the more than 2 years of war, the DTEK thermal power plants were fired upon more than 170 times.

The head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko also reacted to the new enemy attack.

According to him, objects in the Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions were hit by Russia's powerful strikes.

The enemy once again attacked the energy infrastructure of the country! In particular, objects in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions were attacked. There is equipment damage. At one of the objects, the shift chief was injured - the energy engineer received a concussion. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified. Work on their elimination is ongoing. Herman Galushchenko Head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Is a total blackout possible in Ukraine?

As the head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, said recently, Ukrainians should not be afraid of mass power outages - this will not happen.

The government official does not hide the fact that Russia's attacks on our country's energy facilities will not stop, but the authorities know how to avoid the worst scenario.