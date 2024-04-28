Russia attacked Ukrainian TPPs almost 180 times during the full-scale invasion

How many TPPs were attacked by the Russian invaders

The executive director of DTEK, Dmytro Sakharuk, spoke on the air of the Public Radio about the attacks of the Russian occupiers on the Ukrainian TPPs.

If we count from the beginning of the large-scale invasion, then the occupiers have already fired at our thermal power plants almost 180 times. This attack, on April 27, was essentially the fourth major attack after the attacks on March 22 and 29 and April 11. Dmytro Saharuk Executive Director of DTEK

He added that DTEK is currently analyzing the consequences of this attack. Four stations suffered considerable damage.

Attacks of the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian energy system

On April 27, Russian troops attacked four Ukrainian TPPs — in the Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions. At one of the objects, the head of the shift suffered a concussion.

Prior to that, the power system was subjected to a massive attack on April 11, when the Russian occupying forces completely destroyed the Trypil TPP in the Kyiv region.

It was the largest supplier of electricity in Kyiv, Cherkassk and Zhytomyr regions.

After the attack on March 29, DTEK reported that 5 out of 6 of its TPPs were "very badly damaged, some units were destroyed almost completely, some partially."

On March 22, Russia launched the largest attack on Ukrainian energy in recent times. The Zmiivskaya TPP in Kharkiv Region was destroyed.

After the strike on March 22, DTEK lost 50% of its generation, Burshtynska and Ladyzhynska TPPs were affected.