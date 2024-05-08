Russia may continue combined attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, says Air Force speaker

Ukrainians should be prepared that Russia may continue to launch combined strikes against Ukraine.
Air Force warns of repeated Russia massive attacks on Ukraine
Yevlash added that the Russians are targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, continuing to destroy it and trying to hit various objects.
Massive shelling of Ukraine on May 8
Last night, the Russians launched another massive attack on Ukraine. It is known that the occupiers fired missiles from strategic bombers. There were also launches of "Shaheds".
Energy was under attack from the enemy. The Ministry of Energy reported that power generation and transmission facilities were attacked in six regions — Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia.
Ukrenergo specified that generation facilities and equipment at one of Ukrenergo's facilities in the central region were damaged.
The rocket attack lasted for two hours, and the Shahed kamikaze drone attack for about five.
Air defence forces destroyed 39 of 55 launched missiles and 20 of 21 drones.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-