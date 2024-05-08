Russia may continue combined attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, says Air Force speaker

Ukrainians should be prepared that Russia may continue to launch combined strikes against Ukraine.

Air Force warns of repeated Russia massive attacks on Ukraine

We can see there are severe attacks with many different types of missiles. Of course, the enemy analyses the application and tries to collect information, including from their intelligence and open sources, about which objects they hit. Ilya Yevlash Air Force Spokesman

Yevlash added that the Russians are targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, continuing to destroy it and trying to hit various objects.

We must be prepared for the fact that the enemy may continue such attacks. We have seen a slight decrease in "Shaheds" recently. However, that night the enemy used more than two dozen of their missiles. Therefore, in this regard, we must be ready to repulse all possible variants of an air attack, he noted.

Massive shelling of Ukraine on May 8

Last night, the Russians launched another massive attack on Ukraine. It is known that the occupiers fired missiles from strategic bombers. There were also launches of "Shaheds".

Energy was under attack from the enemy. The Ministry of Energy reported that power generation and transmission facilities were attacked in six regions — Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia.

Ukrenergo specified that generation facilities and equipment at one of Ukrenergo's facilities in the central region were damaged.

The rocket attack lasted for two hours, and the Shahed kamikaze drone attack for about five.