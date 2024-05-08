Ukraine's state energy operator warns about possible power outages after latest Russia's attack

Due to a new Russian missile attack on the energy system of Ukraine on May 8, power outages are possible across the country from 18:00 to 23:00.

Power outages are possible on May 8

National Energy Company "Ukrenergo" notes that on the night of May 8, Russian troops fired more than 50 missiles and 20 Shaheds at energy infrastructure in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

This is the fifth massive missile-drone attack on energy facilities since March 22.

The generation facilities were damaged. Also, Russian Shaheds damaged the equipment of one of the facilities of "Ukrenergo" in the central region. Currently, consumers in this region are fed by backup schemes.

It is noted that on the evening of May 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. it is possible to restrict household and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine.

Restrictions will be evenly distributed across all regions. Exactly how the shutdown schedules will operate in each region will be published on the official pages of local regional energy companies. Share

The reason for the introduction of shutdowns is the shortage of electricity in the power system, which arose due to new damage to the equipment of Ukrainian power plants.

A complicated situation is expected today from 18:00 to 23:00. The dispatch centre of "Ukrenergo" applies all available measures to overcome the deficit, mainly the import and emergency assistance of electricity from the power systems of European countries.

"Ukrenergo" urged electricity consumption sparingly, especially from 18:00 to 23:00.

Russian attack on Ukraine on May 8: what is known

On the night of May 8, the Russian Federation once again launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Air defence forces destroyed 39 of 55 launched missiles and 20 of 21 drones.

The Ministry of Energy reported that the Russian Federation attacked electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions.