DIU knew Russian offensive plans in Kharkiv region, intelligence speaker states
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The actions of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region began according to a schedule that was known to Ukrainian intelligence.

DIU was aware of the enemy's plans to attack the Kharkiv region

The enemy's actions in this direction began according to a known schedule, about which the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) informed all authorities, management and command. Necessary measures are taken.

Andriy Yusov

Andriy Yusov

DIU representative

According to Yusov, with the Security and Defence Forces in the Kharkiv direction, special forces and DIU units are now fighting the enemy.

He emphasised that the enemy will suffer heavy losses.

All necessary information is made public, by the AFU General Staff, in particular, Yusov said.

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region?

The AFU Commander-in-Chief, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the situation in the Kharkiv region has significantly worsened this week.

At the moment, there are ongoing battles in the border areas along the state border with the Russian Federation, the general said.

Syrskyi noted that the situation is difficult, but the Defence Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to hold defensive lines and positions and inflict damage on the enemy.

According to DeepState analysts, as of May 12, the Russian occupiers advanced in Krasnohorivka, near Volodymyrivka, and occupied Strilecha, Pylne, Krasne, Borysivka, Ohirtseve, and Pletenivka. Analysts have confirmed the enemy's advance in Ivanovo and its surroundings.

According to Nazar Voloshin, the OSTG "Khortytsia" spokesman, the Russian Army is trying to distract the key forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions with demonstration actions in the border zone in the Kharkiv region.




