During the offensive on the Kharkiv region, the Russian army suffered significant losses. There are also recorded cases of surrender.

DIU revealed details of the battles in the Kharkiv region

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), said the Russian invaders threw soldiers of the Moscow and Leningrad military districts into the Kharkiv region.

He turned to the Russians and called for surrender. The DIU representative noted that such cases already exist.

Considering the scale of the situation with the Russian group, including their losses and future ones, a decision was made to open an additional camp for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine as soon as possible. Andriy Yusov DIU representative

Yusov added that Ukrainian intelligence knew about the Russian occupiers' plans for an offensive in the Kharkiv region. The relevant authorities have been informed.

It can be said that the enemy's actions in this direction began according to a schedule that was known and informed. As befits the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), all the necessary authorities and their leadership were informed, Yusov said.

According to him, there are ongoing battles in the Kharkiv region, in which DIU special forces are also participating.

Now the enemy is suffering heavy losses. It is clear that all the necessary information is made public by the General Staff, in particular, the intelligence officer added.

The new Russia's offensive on the Kharkiv region: details

On May 10, the Russian invaders tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line under cover of armoured vehicles.

The AFU soldiers managed to stop the Russian soldiers and push them back.

In 2018, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officially confirmed that additional forces were being sent to the Kharkiv area.

According to Nazar Voloshin, the OSTG "Khortytsya" speaker, the Russian Army is trying to distract the key forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions with demonstration actions in the border zone in the Kharkiv region.