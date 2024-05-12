Russians began to surrender during new offensive on Kharkiv region, DIU says

During the offensive on the Kharkiv region, the Russian army suffered significant losses. There are also recorded cases of surrender.
DIU revealed details of the battles in the Kharkiv region
Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), said the Russian invaders threw soldiers of the Moscow and Leningrad military districts into the Kharkiv region.
He turned to the Russians and called for surrender. The DIU representative noted that such cases already exist.
Yusov added that Ukrainian intelligence knew about the Russian occupiers' plans for an offensive in the Kharkiv region. The relevant authorities have been informed.
According to him, there are ongoing battles in the Kharkiv region, in which DIU special forces are also participating.
The new Russia's offensive on the Kharkiv region: details
On May 10, the Russian invaders tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line under cover of armoured vehicles.
The AFU soldiers managed to stop the Russian soldiers and push them back.
In 2018, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officially confirmed that additional forces were being sent to the Kharkiv area.
According to Nazar Voloshin, the OSTG "Khortytsya" speaker, the Russian Army is trying to distract the key forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions with demonstration actions in the border zone in the Kharkiv region.
According to DeepState analysts, as of May 12, the Russian occupiers advanced in Krasnohorivka, near Volodymyrivka, and occupied Strilecha, Pylne, Krasne, Borysivka, Ohirtseve, and Pletenivka. Analysts have confirmed the enemy's advance in Ivanove and its surroundings.
