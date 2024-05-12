The editors of Forbes draw attention to the fact that as of May 12, there is no evidence that the Russian army really plans to launch a large-scale offensive on Kharkiv.

Why were the Russian invaders able to quickly capture several villages in the Kharkiv region

On the last day, soldiers from the 11th and 44th Army Corps of the Russian Federation could make some progress and occupy several villages in the Kharkiv region.

Many doubted how Russian troops crossed the border so quickly. The answer is simple: the border is a gray area without troops and fortifications directly on the border line, explains the analytical group Frontelligence Insight. Share

What is essential to understand is that Ukrainian forces have built defences a few kilometres south of the border and stationed their soldiers behind these structures, from where they can react to the actions of invaders along the border zone.

Analysts draw attention to the fact that loud statements about the alleged collapse of Ukrainian defense are disinformation.

Enemy lightly armoured small tactical units based in small villages along the border can relatively quickly move into the grey area and seize control of indeed populated farts.

The Russians want to deceive AFU with a false offensive

Finnish analyst Joni Askola suggested that the Russian army does not plan to advance in the Kharkiv region.

The Kremlin hopes will draw Ukrainian forces away from Chasiv Yar and the towns west of Avdiivka, the locuses of Russia's costly winter-spring offensive in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Kharkiv feint might have the effect of “reducing the availability of reserves to counter Russia's primary offensive in the east, the expert suggests. Share

As Ukrainian army officer Denys Yaroslavskyy recently reported, the 57th Separate Mechanised Brigade, the 92nd Assault Brigade and the DIU KRAKEN unit arrived in Kharkiv region to deter the Russians.