On May 11, the Russian military attacked 106 infrastructure facilities in nine Ukrainian regions.

In general, the Russians used various types of weapons, including mortars, artillery, tanks, MLRS, anti-aircraft warfare systems, tactical missiles systems, UAVs, and tactical aircraft.

One hundred seven settlements and 106 infrastructure objects were attacked.

There are dead and wounded civilians.

What is the purpose of the latest massive Russian attacks on Ukraine

It is noted that the shelling on the night of May 8 was the fifth large-scale attack by Russian missiles and drones on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since March 22, 2024.

In this way, the Russian military is trying to use the weakened capabilities of Ukrainian air defense to destroy the energy system and limit the defense and industrial potential of the country.

ISW suggests that Russia will continue its massive strikes to cause long-term damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, as Ukrainian air defence forces will be weakened until they receive American systems and other air defence assets.

In recent weeks, Russian forces have also stepped up strikes on Ukraine's transportation infrastructure in an effort to disrupt Ukraine's ground lines of communication (GLOC) and limit the flow of US security assistance planned for the front, analysts report.