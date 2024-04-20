Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia's industrial infrastructure with missiles

On April 20, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

What is known about the shelling of Zaporizhzhia by the Russian Federation

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported, Russian terrorist forces again attacked Zaporizhzhia's industrial infrastructure with rockets.

He added that the details of the enemy attack and the attack on the city are currently being clarified, and all the consequences are being clarified. Instead, it is known that there were no casualties or injuries.

There are no casualties.

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

During the day, the occupiers struck the Zaporizhia region 291 times. 7 settlements were under enemy fire.

Yes, the enemy inflicted:

5 air strikes on Robotyn, Malia Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

32 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaipole, Levadne, Robotine, Mala Tokmachka, Malynyvka, and Novoandriivka.

Levadne and Robotine were covered by 2 anti-aircraft fire.

252 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Gulyaipol, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Robotyny, Levadny and Malynyvka.

22 reports of house destruction were received. Civilians were not injured, says the publication of the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA. Share