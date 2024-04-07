Russian shelling killed three people in the front-line Hulyaipole in Zaporizhzhia region
Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Hulyaipole
On the morning of April 7, Russian troops shelled the front-line Hulyaipole of the Zaporizhzhia region. Three people died.

The troops of the Russian Federation shelled Hulyaipole

Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported that two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian projectile.

Another man was injured and taken to the hospital.

How to sign up for evacuation from front-line communities:

24-hour hotline of the "Coordinating Humanitarian Center" — 0 800 339 291

Evacuation teams of the National Police of Ukraine:

  • for residents of the Pologiv district — 050-272-72-76;

  • for residents of the Vasylivsky district — 097-826-20-02.

The situation in the Zaporizhzhia region

According to OVA data, during the day the occupiers struck 483 attacks on 8 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region:

  • hit at least 5 rockets in Zaporizhzhia, wounding a man

  • carried out 2 air strikes on Robotyn,

  • 162 BpLA attacked Zaporizhzhia, Gulyaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynyvka, and Novoandriivka,

  • covered Mala Tokmachka, Robotyna and Novoandriivka with 17 rounds of anti-aircraft fire,

  • carried out 297 shellings of Gulyaipol, Yehorivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyny, Levadny and Malynyvka.

32 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
