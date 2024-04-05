Russians strike Zaporizhzhia, injured are reported

On the afternoon of April 5, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, where explosions rang out. Injured are reported.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA , reported that there were casualties in the city as a result of the Russian attack.

He did not specify their number and condition.

Before that, Fedorov reported that there were two explosions in the city.

The Air Force reported the presence of Russian Tu-22m3 bombers in the Black Sea, and X-22 missile launches were threatened.

The threat of ballistic weapons was also announced for the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The situation in the Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have struck 401 targets in 10 populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia region:

One missile and two air strikes on Shyroky and Robotyne.

96 UAVs attacked Vilniansk, Bilyaivka, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

16 MLRS strikes fell on Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

Two hundred eighty-six artillery shells were fired on the territory of Hulyaipole, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

The destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities was reported 19 times, but no information on the victims has been recorded.