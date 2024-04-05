Russia's missile strike on Zaporizhzhia on Arl.5: 3 killed, injury toll rises to 13

A massive Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of April 5 took the lives of three townspeople. The number of wounded is increasing.

The Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: what is known

On April 5, in the afternoon, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation hit the territory of the regional centre with three missiles and, soon after — carried out a second strike with two more rockets.

The police of the Zaporizhzhia region reported this.

Enemy ammunition hit civilian infrastructure objects.

Nearby buildings, shops, pharmacies, food establishments, and vehicles were damaged by the blast wave and debris. Share

Currently, two dead citizens are known. Another nine people who were near the epicentre of the missile explosions received injuries of varying degrees of severity. They were given first aid and hospitalised.

Police officers, rescuers, police paramedics, and other city specialist services continue to work at the sites of the attacks.

According to all the facts, the police and Ukrainian Security Service investigators have opened criminal proceedings, the legal qualification is Chapter 1 of Article 438 (Violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Later, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA , Ivan Fedorov, reported that three people were killed and 13 injured in a Russian terrorist attack.

Three people died. The number of injured has increased to 13 people. Four of them are in serious condition. Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia RMA

Russia hit Zaporizhzhia with missiles

Around 4:00 p.m., explosions rang out in the city. It became known about six victims of the Russian attack.

Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, reports this.

According to preliminary data, 6 people were injured as a result of the shelling. Share

In particular, the following were damaged in Zaporozhzhia:

three high-rise buildings;

one private sector building;

a dormitory and a trade establishment.

At 5:21 p.m., the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, added information on the victims of the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

The Russians killed two civilians, a man and a woman.