On April 5, Russian terrorists attacked Zaporizhzhia. There are casualties as a result of the attack.

The Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: what is known

Around 4:00 p.m., explosions rang out in the city. It became known that six were injured in the Russian attack.

Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhya City Council, reports this.

According to preliminary data, six people were injured as a result of the shelling.

In particular, the following were damaged in Zaporizhzhia:

Three high-rise buildings;

One private sector building;

a dormitory and a trade establishment.

Currently, the Russian Federation repeatedly threatens to launch a missile attack in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Air Force reported this at 4:34 p.m.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA , reported that there were casualties in the city as a result of the Russian attack.

He did not specify their number and condition.

Before that, Fedorov reported that there were two explosions in the city.

The Air Force reported the presence of Russian Tu-22m3 bombers in the Black Sea. There was a threat of X-22 missile launches. Share

The threat of ballistic weapons was also announced for the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.