The Russian army shelled the Zaporizhzhia region. An injured child

On March 30, the Russian occupiers once again shelled the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attack, the child received a concussion.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

According to the head of the OVA, a 12-year-old boy received a concussion as a result of enemy artillery fire in the village of Dolinka, Pologiv district.

The child was admitted to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Children's Hospital. Currently, the boy's life is not in danger. Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

In Zaporizhzhia, 25 people were injured due to the Russian attack

Already 25 people were injured of varying degrees of severity as a result of the Russian missile attack on March 22.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on the increase in the number of wounded.

As of 17:00, 25 injured and 3 dead people are known.

Earlier, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA Ivan Fedorov reported on 20 victims.

An 8-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man are a father and daughter. They died from the impact of a Russian missile on the private sector of Zaporizhzhia.