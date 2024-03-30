The Russian army shelled the Zaporizhzhia region. An injured child

On March 30, the Russian occupiers once again shelled the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attack, the child received a concussion.
A boy was injured in the Zaporizhzhia region due to Russian shelling
The child was injured during Russian shelling in Zaporozhye.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
According to the head of the OVA, a 12-year-old boy received a concussion as a result of enemy artillery fire in the village of Dolinka, Pologiv district.
In Zaporizhzhia, 25 people were injured due to the Russian attack
Already 25 people were injured of varying degrees of severity as a result of the Russian missile attack on March 22.
The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on the increase in the number of wounded.
As of 17:00, 25 injured and 3 dead people are known.
Earlier, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA Ivan Fedorov reported on 20 victims.
A morning enemy attack also cut short the life of a 62-year-old man — the driver of a trolleybus moving along the HPP dam. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
