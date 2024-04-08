Russian troops strike industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia, 6 people injured

On the afternoon of April 8, Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia. It is known about the victims.

Attack on Zaporozhzhia on April 8

The explosion in Zaporizhzhia occurred at around noon. Before that, the threat of ballistic missile strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region was announced.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported that the Russian occupiers again struck an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia. Currently, six victims are known.

Seven apartment buildings and a medical facility were also damaged in Zaporizhzhia. The windows banged most of the time.

Earlier, on April 5, Russian troops hit Zaporizhzhia 5 times with rockets. Three people died.

After the first two missile strikes on the city, the Russian Federation repeated three more in the same place. Rescuers, police officers and journalists were already working on the spot — they were hit.

The situation in the Zaporizhzhia region

According to RMA data, during the day, the occupiers struck 357 times in eight settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region:

5 air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Malynyvka.

62 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

Fourteen anti-aircraft fires covered Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Malynivka.

Two hundred seventy-six artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynyvka and Kamianske.

Three people died, three were wounded as a result of enemy shelling by MLRS in Pology district.

Seven reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.