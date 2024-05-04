Civilians injured following Russian attack on Kharkiv

There people have been injured in Russia's attack on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv that occurred on he afternoon of 4 May.

Russian strike on Kharkiv on 4 May

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleh Synyehubov, reported a Russian strike on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv.

According to him, three civilians were injured as a result of the missile strike.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the strike caused a massive fire at a production facility in the Industrial District.

Situation in Kharkiv and the region

According to the RMA, around 14:00 on 4 May, Russian occupants shelled the village of Odnorobivka with artillery.

As a result of five strikes, two two-storey apartment buildings, one private house and power grids were damaged. There were no casualties.

Later, the occupiers struck the village of Cherkaski Tyshky in Kharkiv district with multiple rocket launchers.

A 74-year-old woman was injured when a private house was hit, she was hospitalised.

At night, a two-storey office and warehouse building burned down as a result of Shaheda strikes in Kharkiv. A tyre service building was also damaged. Four people were injured.

In the afternoon, a private house and structural elements of a destroyed building on the square in Kharkiv were on fire as a result of shelling. In total, 15 private houses were damaged, as well as the windows of a business. Two men aged 66 and 77 were injured. An 82-year-old woman died.

In the morning, a house, apartments, and 2 cars were damaged in Chuhuiv as a result of Russian shelling with MLRS and S-300 systems. Three people were injured.