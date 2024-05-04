Analysts assessed Russia's plans for offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv

Mykhailo Samus, Head of the New Geopolitics Research Network, noted that the aggressor country Russia had plans to attack the regions, but did not have and does not have the necessary human and material resources to do so.
Should we expect an offensive by the Russian army towards Kharkiv and Sumy?
He stressed that the Kremlin has plans for an offensive in the direction of Kharkiv and Sumy, but does not have the proper strike groups that could be involved in the relevant offensive operations.
Are there any signs that the Russian army is preparing to attack Kharkiv and Sumy?
Meanwhile, according to military and political analyst Oleksandr Musienko, the Russian occupiers are currently completing the construction of a runway at the airfield in Belgorod region, where military transport aircraft with personnel will land.
According to him, the enemy continues to form the Sever group of troops in the Belgorod region and the Kursk strike group in the Kursk region.
The analyst emphasises that the number of Russian occupants in the Belgorod region is increasing, which may indicate preparations for a possible offensive.
According to him, the goal of the Russian occupiers is to periodically raid the territory of Ukraine and conduct sabotage operations.
The Russians also want to take advantage of the "chance" to pull back Ukrainian forces and equipment while Western assistance arrives.
In his opinion, the criminal army of Russia is already fighting to the limit of its capabilities.
According to him, Ukraine has powerful defence lines, but they need to be attacked from the air.
He added that in forecasting the arrival of F-16s, which Ukraine is very much looking forward to and hoping for, we need to look at the delivery time of the Patriot.