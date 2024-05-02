Ukraine prepares for large-scale Russian offensive — video

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has officially announced that it is completing the construction of fortifications in five regions, including Donetsk, where Russian invaders continue to actively attack.

Construction of fortifications is being completed in 5 regions of Ukraine

Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions: the construction of defensive fortifications is nearing completion in five areas at once, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said in a statement. Share

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Defence did not disclose any other details, but the video shows the construction of underground concrete shelters and the so-called "dragon's teeth", which are intended to significantly slow down the ground offensive of the Russian invaders.

Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kharkiv region to observe the construction of defences and fortifications near the border with Russia.

Kharkiv region is a very important area. We have to be prepared. And the Russians need to see that we are ready to defend ourselves. And for our people to understand that Ukraine is prepared if the enemy tries to attack, the president's team said. Share

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional ₴ 8 billion for fortifications

According to the head of the Ukrainian government, Denys Shmyhal, more than ₴ 8 billion was allocated for the construction of defence structures due to the redistribution of state budget expenditures.

"We are not going to stop there. Our task is to create a reliable defensive rampart that will protect our soldiers and give our army advantages on the battlefield. Denis Shmyhal Head of the CMU

A month ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine was building three lines of fortifications to further protect itself from a possible Russian offensive.