Ukraine prepares for large-scale Russian offensive — video

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has officially announced that it is completing the construction of fortifications in five regions, including Donetsk, where Russian invaders continue to actively attack.
It is worth noting that the Ministry of Defence did not disclose any other details, but the video shows the construction of underground concrete shelters and the so-called "dragon's teeth", which are intended to significantly slow down the ground offensive of the Russian invaders.
Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kharkiv region to observe the construction of defences and fortifications near the border with Russia.
The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional ₴ 8 billion for fortifications
According to the head of the Ukrainian government, Denys Shmyhal, more than ₴ 8 billion was allocated for the construction of defence structures due to the redistribution of state budget expenditures.
A month ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine was building three lines of fortifications to further protect itself from a possible Russian offensive.
Following the President's announcement, the government allocated an additional ₴ 3.88 billion for the further construction of defensive borders in several regions.