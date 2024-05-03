Ukrainian defence intelligence names possible directions of Russian army's offensive

According to Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Russian occupation army may be preparing for an offensive in Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

What the DIU says about the Russian army's offensive on the new front lines

Skibitskyi stressed that the approximate dates for the start of the Russian army's offensive in Kharkiv and Sumy regions are late May and early June.

At the same time, the DIU representative stressed that the criminal army of Russia does not have sufficient resources to capture Kharkiv or Sumy, but can conduct offensive operations to invade and then retreat.

In his opinion, the start of the Russian occupiers' offensive on new frontlines will depend on the strength of the Ukrainian military's defence in Donbas.

Is there a threat of the Russian army seizing Sumy or Kharkiv?

However, according to Skibitskyi's forecasts, the key offensive efforts of the Kremlin invaders should begin in late May or early June.

The DIU representative also noted that the enemy group on the territory of Ukraine has increased to 514,000 people, which exceeds the widespread estimate of 470,000 given last month by NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Christopher Cavoli.

Skibitskyi also stressed that the North enemy group, deployed on the border with Kharkiv, currently has up to 35,000 soldiers.

At the same time, the occupiers' command intends to increase it to 50-70 thousand troops.

Russia is also "generating a reserve division" (i.e. 15 to 20 thousand people) in central Russia, which it can add to the main effort.

Skibitskyi believes that this is not enough for an operation to capture a large city, but could be sufficient for a smaller task.