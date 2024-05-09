Russia plans to attack Chernihiv critical infrastructure, local military administration warns

Russian troops are probably planning strikes on critical infrastructure in Chernihiv. Residents are asked not to ignore the alarm and to follow several rules.

Russian occupiers are planning attacks on critical infrastructure in Chernihiv

According to Dmytro Bryzhynskyy, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration (CMA), essential facilities of infrastructure include:

television and radio towers;

thermal power plants;

gas distribution stations;

administrative buildings of authorities, etc.

In this regard, residents are urged to take shelter during an air alert.

Avoid crowded places and don't be close to critical infrastructure objects, advised Dmytro Bryzhynskyy, head of the Chernihiv CMA. Share

What is known about Russia's shelling of Chernihiv and the region

Russian troops are constantly shelling the border areas of the Chernihiv region, and the attempts of Russian sabotage groups to break through the border are also not isolated.

Thus, on April 17, Russian terrorists hit Chernihiv with three Iskander ballistic missiles. The target of the Russians was a social facility unrelated to critical infrastructure. The destroyed elements of the walls from the third to the sixth floor of the 8-story building.

More than 10 residential buildings, a hospital, and the central building of Chernihiv Polytechnic were also damaged. Dozens of cars were damaged.

A total of 18 people died, and another 78 Ukrainians were injured.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a 25-year-old police lieutenant was among the dead as a result of Russian shelling. She lived in a neighboring house and was at home in the hospital, where she received a shrapnel wound.

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia, sent a letter to the Secretary General of the Organisation, Antonio Guterres, in which he emphasised the inadmissibility of his inaction regarding the illegitimate presence of Russia in the UN Security Council, as this country continues to commit terrorist acts against civilians in Ukraine.

The invaders also shelled Chernihiv in March 2022. Then, ten people died.