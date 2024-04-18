In Chernihiv, a search and rescue operation was completed after the Russian missile attack on April 17. A total of 18 people died, and another 78 Ukrainians were injured.

Rescue operation in Chernihiv after Apr. 17 Russian missile strike completes

According to RMA, as a result of yesterday's missile attack, 18 people were killed, and 78 people were injThirty-sevened. 37 victims are receiving hospital treatment.

All the necessary help is provided in local healthcare institutions; the essential medicines are provided.

On Apr. 18, in the Chernihiv region, a mourning day was announced for those who died as a result of Russian shelling.

What is known about the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on Apr. 17

Russian terrorists hit Chernihiv three times with Iskander ballistic missiles. The target of the Russians was a social object unrelated to critical infrastructure. The destroyed elements of the walls from the third to the sixth floor of the 8-story building.

More than 10 residential buildings, a hospital, and the central building of Chernihiv Polytechnic University were also damaged. Dozens of cars were damaged.

On the evening of Apr. 17, there was information about 17 dead and 78 injured civilians, including three children. More than 40 people were sent to the hospital.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a 25-year-old police lieutenant was among the dead as a result of Russian shelling. She lived in a neighboring house and was at home in the hospital, where she received a shrapnel wound.

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia, sent a letter to the Secretary General of the Organisation, Antonio Guterres, in which he emphasized the inadmissibility of his inaction regarding the illegitimate presence of Russia in the UN Security Council, as this country continues to commit terrorist acts against civilians in Ukraine.