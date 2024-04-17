Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on Apr.17: Death toll rises to 16, 61 injured

The number of people killed due to the Russian attack on Chernihiv has increased.

At 15.45, it was known about 15 dead and 61 injured.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports this.

In Chernihiv, as a result of a Russian missile attack, 15 people were killed and 61 people were injured. Three people were rescued from the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working on site, and psychological assistance was provided to 53 people.

At 16:15, it became known about another victim of Russian missile terror.

The National Police of Ukraine reported that police officers working at the deployed mobile station received more than 100 complaints from people whose homes and property were damaged by the Russian strike.

Investigative teams conducted more than 200 inspections of damaged apartments and buildings. Work continues.

Units of the MIA system continue to help people, document war crimes and eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack.

The search for the dead and injured continues.

Acting Mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako reported that April 18 was declared a day of mourning in the city.

New details of the Russian attack on Chernihiv have emerged

According to Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA , the Russian Federation previously hit Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles.

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv, there was a direct hit to the object of social infrastructure and visual damage to several floors of the annex to this building.