As of April 18, 18 people were killed and 77 injured, including 4 children, as a result of a Russian missile attack on the social infrastructure of Chernihiv.

In Chernihiv, the number of victims has increased to 18 people

As noted, three persons were rescued from the rubble, and 58 were provided psychological assistance.

In addition, 1,580 tons of construction debris were removed, and 71% of the destroyed part of the building was dismantled.

Rescue operations are ongoing.

Russia's attack on Chernihiv on April 17

Russian terrorists hit Chernihiv three times with Iskander ballistic missiles. The target of the Russians was a social object unrelated to critical infrastructure—the destroyed elements of the walls from the third to the sixth floor of the 8-story building.

More than 10 residential buildings, a hospital, and the central building of Chernihiv Polytechnic were also damaged. Dozens of cars were damaged.

On the evening of April 17, there was information about 17 dead and 78 injured civilians, including three children. More than 40 people were sent to the hospital.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a 25-year-old police lieutenant was among the dead as a result of Russian shelling. She lived in a neighboring house and was at home in the hospital, where she received a shrapnel wound.

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia, sent a letter to the Secretary General of the Organization, Antonio Guterres, in which he emphasized the inadmissibility of his inaction regarding the illegitimate presence of Russia in the UN Security Council, as this country continues to commit terrorist acts against civilians in Ukraine.