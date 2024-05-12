In Belgorod, Russia, during an air alert and after the work of the local air defence, the entire entrance of a high-rise building was destroyed.

What is known about the collapse of a high-rise building in Belgorod

According to Russian media, air defence was allegedly working in Belgorod; before that, a missile danger was declared in the city. Even then, it was known that a pillar of smoke was rising in one of the city's districts.

So far, five victims are known to have been injured during the collapse of the entrance in Belgorod. More than 20 people may be under the rubble.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, accuses Ukraine of shelling and claims that a projectile hit the house. The network says that a Russian-guided aerial bomb fell on the house.

Russia has repeatedly attacked its territories

On May 4, an explosion rang out in Belgorod, and there was damage, probably due to the fall of an aerial bomb. This happened while the Russians were shelling Kharkiv and the region.

Also, in April 2024, the Russian aviation accidentally dropped an Kh-59 missile on the Belgorod region. It happened 92 km from the border with Ukraine.

Similar cases were recorded last year as well. For example, in April 2023, a Russian Su-34 aircraft dropped a bomb on Belgorod.

British intelligence notes that Russia has problems with the use of aerial bombs, which the occupiers sometimes drop on their territories. This poses a threat to the Russian civilian population.