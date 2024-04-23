Russia's aviation drops Kh-59 missile over Belgorod region

In the Belgorod region of Russia, a Kh-59 missile was discovered in a field near the village of Krasne.

According to the information of Russian journalists, the rocket landed "unofficially" 92 km from the border with Ukraine. She was found on April 19. The Russian military destroyed it on the spot.

Previously, Russian media counted at least 21 aerial bombs that fell from Russian planes on the territory of the Russian Federation or the occupied territories in March and April.

The Russian authorities cover up such cases, and when it fails, they call the fall "an irregular discharge of ammunition," Russian media notes.

What is known about the bombing of the Belgorod region by Russian aircraft

According to the Russian publications ASTRA and "Pepel", Russian war criminals dropped 250-kilogram and 500-kilogram FAB-250 and FAB-500 aerial bombs with a high-explosive warhead on the territory of the Belgorod region.

In addition, a case of dropping a KAB-1500 guided aerial bomb was recorded.

Russian planes dropped two more aerial bombs on the Belgorod region. Residents of the village of Bezymeno have been evacuated, Russian publications note.

It is known that the FAB-250 was discovered on the morning of March 28 in the village of Bezimeno. It is emphasised that more than 140 residents of the settlement had to be evacuated due to the detection of an aerial bomb.

Closer to the evening, the aerial bomb was removed and destroyed.

But the FAB-500 was discovered in the village of Nechaevka and happened on the same day.

The ammunition was planned to be destroyed on April 22. Residents were not evacuated, Russian publications emphasize.

It also became known that on March 28, a modified KAB-1500 aerial bomb was discovered in the Belgorod district.

This ammunition of 1.5 tons in TNT equivalent, dropped by a Russian bomber, was found between the villages of Bessonovka and Veselaya Lopan. After that, the road between the settlements was closed.