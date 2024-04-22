Russian aircraft drops another aerial bomb on Belgorod region

A Russian plane dropped another aerial bomb on the Belgorod region. These are already 21 aerial bombs that have suddenly fallen on Russian settlements recently.

What is known about the fall of an aerial bomb in Belgorod region

On April 21, the FAB-500 was found in the area of the Stadnyki farm of the Shebekino city district. Ammunition will be destroyed today.

The channel notes that it counted at least 21 aerial bombs that fell from Russian planes on the territory of the Russian Federation or the occupied territories in March and April.

The government prefers to hide it, and when it fails, they call the fall "a freelance ammunition dump." There are no exact answers as to why this is happening, the channel writes. Share

What is known about the bombing of the Belgorod region by Russian aircraft

According to the Russian publications ASTRA and "Pepel", Russian war criminals dropped 250-kilogram and 500-kilogram FAB-250 and FAB-500 aerial bombs with a high-explosive warhead on the territory of the Belgorod region.

In addition, a case of dropping a KAB-1500 guided aerial bomb was recorded.

Two more aerial bombs were dropped by Russian planes on the Belgorod region. Residents of the village of Bezimeno have been evacuated, Russian publications note.

It is known that the FAB-250 was discovered on the morning of March 28 in the village of Bezimeno.

It is emphasized that more than 140 residents of the settlement had to be evacuated due to the detection of an aerial bomb.

Closer to the evening, the aerial bomb was removed and destroyed.

But the FAB-500 was discovered in the village of Nechaevka and happened on the same day.

They plan to destroy the ammunition today. Residents were not evacuated, Russian publications emphasize.

It also became known that on March 28, a modified KAB-1500 aerial bomb was discovered in the Belgorod district.

This ammunition of 1.5 tons in TNT equivalent, dropped by a Russian bomber, was found between the villages of Bessonovka and Veselaya Lopan.

After that, the road between the settlements was closed.