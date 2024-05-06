Russian Air Force again drops bomb on Belgorod region, victims are reported
Russian Air Force again drops bomb on Belgorod region, victims are reported

Russian aircraft
Source:  online.ua

The Telegram channel ASTRA managed to find out that the authorities of the Russian Federation are again trying to hide the information that their planes are bombing their territory.

At least seven Russians were injured as a result of another "miss" by Russian aviation

According to the latest data, on May 4, a Russian plane shot down a FAB on Belgorod, as a result of which seven civilians were injured, 31 households and ten cars were damaged.

The local authorities are once again doing everything possible to hide the fact that the bomb fell.

The number of injured as a result of the explosion in Belgorod on the afternoon of May 4 has increased to seven. On the day of the explosion, the governor did not name its cause, and the local mass media assumed that a Russian aerial bomb fell on the city, the report says.

ASTRA insiders in the emergency services of the Belgorod region say that a Russian FAB-500 fell on Belgorod on May 4. After falling, the bomb exploded.

It is worth paying attention to that. that Russian aviation drops dozens of bombs on its own front-line territories every month.

According to experts, this could be the pilots' professional negligence and fear of approaching Ukraine, where the Armed Forces could shoot them down.

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region

On May 4, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officially confirmed that the fighters of the 110th Separated Mechanised Brigade were able to destroy the Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk region successfully.

I would like to especially mention the soldiers of the 110th separate mechanised brigade for shooting down another Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk region today. Well done, guys!

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the Ukrainian leader sincerely thanked every defender in mobile fire groups, the Air Force, and air defence units of other types and branches of the military.

To everyone who protects and will protect the Ukrainian sky from Russian terror. It is important these days to be as attentive as possible, Zelenskyy emphasised.

