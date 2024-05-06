Russian Air Force again drops bomb on Belgorod region, victims are reported

The Telegram channel ASTRA managed to find out that the authorities of the Russian Federation are again trying to hide the information that their planes are bombing their territory.
At least seven Russians were injured as a result of another "miss" by Russian aviation
According to the latest data, on May 4, a Russian plane shot down a FAB on Belgorod, as a result of which seven civilians were injured, 31 households and ten cars were damaged.
The local authorities are once again doing everything possible to hide the fact that the bomb fell.
ASTRA insiders in the emergency services of the Belgorod region say that a Russian FAB-500 fell on Belgorod on May 4. After falling, the bomb exploded.
It is worth paying attention to that. that Russian aviation drops dozens of bombs on its own front-line territories every month.
According to experts, this could be the pilots' professional negligence and fear of approaching Ukraine, where the Armed Forces could shoot them down.
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region
On May 4, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officially confirmed that the fighters of the 110th Separated Mechanised Brigade were able to destroy the Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk region successfully.
In addition, the Ukrainian leader sincerely thanked every defender in mobile fire groups, the Air Force, and air defence units of other types and branches of the military.
