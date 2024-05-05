General Stall Latest: AFU destroys over 800 Russian invaders, nine tanks and aircraft in a day

During the past 24 hours, 95 combat clashes occurred between the Defence Forces and the Russian occupiers. The Russian army lost 860 soldiers, nine tanks, two anti-aircraft warfare systems, and an aircraft.

AFU's strikes on Russian occupiers

According to the AFU General Staff, during the day, the Air Force carried out strikes on:

Seven personnel concentration areas,

Three control points,

Three anti-aircraft warfare systems,

One enemy's ammunition depot.

Also, air defence of Ukraine destroyed one Kh-59/69 guided air missile.

Units of the missile forces damaged one control point, one personnel concentration area, one radar station and one more important enemy object.

The situation in directions

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled 12 attacks in Synkivka, Pishchane, and Kyslivka settlements in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka, BeNineestove, and Luhansk region.

9 attacks were repelled in the Lyman direction, in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry in the Luhansk region and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 12 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne, Rozdolivka, Nove, Klishchiivka, south of Ivanivske in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 20 attacks in the Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, and Umanske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defence of our troops 15 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas south of Novodarivka, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched ten unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops on the bridgeheads on Dnipro's left bank.