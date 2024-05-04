Ukrainian aviation attacked Russian control points

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reports that 74 combat engagements were recorded between the Defense Forces and the Russian occupiers over the past day.

Strikes by the AFU against the Russian occupiers

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian army, during the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out strikes on:

7 areas of personnel concentration,

3 control points,

2 anti-aircraft missile complexes,

1 of the enemy's ammunition depot.

Also, the forces and means of air defence of Ukraine destroyed a Kh-59/69 guided air missile.

Units of the missile forces damaged 1 control point, 1 personnel concentration area, 1 radar station and 1 more important enemy object.

The situation in regions

In the Kupyan direction, the Defence Forces repelled 8 attacks in the areas of Pishchane and Kyslivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Berestove in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of the Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk region and Terny of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 10 attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Novy, Klishchiivka, Rozdolivka, south of Ivanivske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorgiivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 10 times to break through the defence of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the area south of Novodarivka, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region, and Robotine in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 9 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of the settlement of Krynky in the Kherson region.