Ukrainian military explains situation near Krynky in Kherson region

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Joint Press Centre of the Odesa Strategic-Operational Group, the Russian occupation army attempted to storm Nestryga Island and Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region.
What is known about the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region
Pletenchuk stressed that during the day, the Ukrainian military repelled 2 attempts by the Russian occupiers to attack Nestryga Island and 7 more enemy assault attempts in the Krynky area.
At the same time, the spokesperson for the group expressed doubt as to whether Nestryga Island can be considered a bridgehead.
Nestryga Island is the last island from the coast in the group of islets, because the mouth of the Dnipro River is actually further away.
What is known about the situation in the Krynky area
Pletenchuk stressed that the situation in the southern sector remains under control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
There are no signs of offensive groups of Russian occupiers in this area.
According to him, during the day, the Ukrainian military in the south struck 700 times at the positions of the Russian occupiers and hit more than 600 enemy targets.
