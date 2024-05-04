Ukrainian military explains situation near Krynky in Kherson region

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Joint Press Centre of the Odesa Strategic-Operational Group, the Russian occupation army attempted to storm Nestryga Island and Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region.

What is known about the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region

Pletenchuk stressed that during the day, the Ukrainian military repelled 2 attempts by the Russian occupiers to attack Nestryga Island and 7 more enemy assault attempts in the Krynky area.

At the same time, the spokesperson for the group expressed doubt as to whether Nestryga Island can be considered a bridgehead.

Imagine the right bank of the Dnipro River, and there are many islands there. It's like a fisherman's paradise. This group of islands is quite small, although Nestryga is larger in area than the two nearest settlements of Kyzomys and Veletenske, Pletenchuk said.

Nestryga Island is the last island from the coast in the group of islets, because the mouth of the Dnipro River is actually further away.

That is why it was very important for us to take this position, because currently, in order to get close to our settlements, the enemy has to cross an open area, that is, the river. And there, of course, they are much more vulnerable, said the spokesman of the Odesa separate military unit.

What is known about the situation in the Krynky area

Pletenchuk stressed that the situation in the southern sector remains under control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

There are no signs of offensive groups of Russian occupiers in this area.

There have been no drastic changes in the status and position of the enemy forces. The last day was quite tense. As for Krynky only, there were 7 attacks, all of them were repelled and the enemy was forced to retreat with losses, it was not successful, stressed Pletenchuk.

According to him, during the day, the Ukrainian military in the south struck 700 times at the positions of the Russian occupiers and hit more than 600 enemy targets.