Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, appealed to the UN and the Red Cross due to the shooting by war criminals of the Russian army of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Krynyk, Kherson Oblast.
Lubinets demands a response from the UN and the Red Cross to the execution of prisoners of war in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Krynyk
Lubinets noted that after the information about the shooting by the Russian occupiers of unarmed prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Krynyk, he urgently sent official letters to the UN and ICRC to document the fact of yet another war crime.
According to him, another crime committed by the soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation should become part of the evidence base for the future tribunal on the military and political leadership of the aggressor country.
What is known about the shooting by the Russian occupiers of the prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Krynyk
According to the representatives of the prosecutor's office of the Kherson region, a video of the shooting by the Russian occupiers of unarmed prisoners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Krynk was published online.
Currently, Ukrainian law enforcement officers, under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, are investigating violations of the laws and customs of war and intentional murder.
