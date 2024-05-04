Russian army intensifies its attacking near Robotyne

According to the spokesman for the Legion of Freedom in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kostiantyn Denysov, the Russian occupation army in Zaporizhzhia region is focusing its offensive efforts on areas of primarily political importance to them.

What is known about the situation near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region

Denysov stressed that in addition to being a logistics and transit centre, Robotyne is also of political importance to the Russian occupiers.

According to him, war criminals from the Russian army are trying to regain the settlements in Zaporizhzhia region lost during the Ukrainian army's counter-offensive last year.

Now the Russians are trying to establish full fire control over the remains of this settlement, because, unfortunately, there is nothing left there except burnt walls and the name. They are trying to regain control over it and recapture the positions they lost earlier, the military stressed. Share

Denysov reminded that the largest number of Russian-occupied settlements were retaken by the Ukrainian military as a result of a counter-offensive in Zaporizhzhia region.

He also added that over the past 5 weeks, the dynamics of the Russian occupation army's offensive has significantly decreased.

The soldier explained that this was facilitated by the multi-level competent defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this area.

Denysov also noted that the Kremlin invaders are trying to invent something new to quickly deploy personnel to different parts of the frontline.

He stressed that everything ends with the elimination of enemy equipment and personnel by the Ukrainian military.

The soldier also noted that during attacks, the enemy uses the tactics of small infantry groups, as well as ATVs and motorcycles to transport personnel of assault units.

They have stolen the tactics of using FPV drones and various drones from us, and this shows that the enemy is learning.

Denysov also said that in the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy is focusing on shelling from various types of weapons.

The enemy is making progress, but it is microscopic and miserable compared to the amount of resources, especially artillery ammunition, they are "piling" on this or that area, Denisov stressed. Share

What is known about the situation in southern Ukraine

According to representatives of the Odesa operational-strategic grouping, over the past day, the Russian occupiers significantly increased the number of attack attempts in the direction of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region and in the area of Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

It is noted that during the day, the Defence Forces repelled one enemy attack near Staromayorske and four near Robotyne.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, 11 enemy attacks were repelled during the day.

Information about the elimination of 159 Kremlin invaders in southern Ukraine and 46 pieces of enemy equipment and weapons was confirmed over the course of the day.

During the day, the enemy lost:

2 tanks,

2 MRLS "Grad",

10 art systems,

18 units of armored vehicles,

3 electronic warfare systems,

3 reconnaissance UAVs,

2 aerial photography stations,

6 boats,

field supply point,

observation post,

launcher.

The enemy launched a missile attack from tactical aircraft in the direction of Kirovohrad region using a cruise missile, presumably an Kh-59. Unfortunately, there was a hit, which injured a civilian and damaged 20 private houses, four outbuildings and a gas pipeline, the Southern Defence Forces said in a statement. Share

In the Mykolaiv region, enemy artillery shelled the waters of the Ochakiv community, and in the Dnipropetrovs'k region — Nikopol, Myrovska, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities — a civilian was wounded, and high-rise buildings, private houses, outbuildings, an educational institution, a medical facility, a utility company, critical infrastructure facilities, civilian cars and power lines were damaged.

In the Mykolaiv region, enemy artillery shelled the water area of the Ochakiv community, in the Dnipropetrovsk region — Nikopol, Myrivsk, Marganetsk and Pokrovsk communities — a civilian was injured, high-rise buildings, private residential buildings, farm buildings, an educational institution, a medical institution, a utility company, critical infrastructure objects, civilians were damaged cars and power lines.

In Zaporizhzhia, 12 settlements were under enemy fire. Private houses were damaged as a result of the enemy's use of attack drones and artillery.