According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the last day, the Ukrainian military repelled 119 attacks by the criminal army of Russia and eliminated 1,260 Russian invaders.
What is known about the attacks of Russian army on Ukraine
It is noted that during the day, the enemy fired 5 missiles at Ukraine, carried out 105 airstrikes, carried out 91 shelling from the anti-aircraft missile system at the positions of the Armed Forces, critical and civil infrastructure facilities.
As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population.
What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front
In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.
In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions.
In the Kupyansk direction our soldiers repelled 9 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Kharkiv region, and Andriivka, Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.
In the Lymansky direction 7 attacks carried out by the enemy in the districts of Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryansk Forestry in the Luhansk region and Terny and Torske in the Donetsk region were repelled.
In the direction of Bakhmut our soldiers repelled 27 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Novyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.
In the Avdiivka direction our defenders repelled 34 attacks in the areas of settlements Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netaylove and west of Semenivka.
In the Novopavlovsk direction The defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorgiivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodyane settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 16 times.
In the Orihiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.
In the Kherson direction the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, he made 11 unsuccessful attacks.
What is known about the total and current losses of the Russian army
During the past day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces struck 13 personnel concentration areas and 3 enemy control points.
Units of the missile forces damaged 1 control point and 2 enemy artillery units.
According to the General Staff, another 1,260 Kremlin invaders were eliminated during the day.
The total losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the war are:
personnel — about 473,400 (+1,260) people,
tanks — 7 thousand 366 (+12) units,
armored combat vehicles — 14 thousand 156 (+27) units,
artillery systems — 12 thousand 148 (+46) units,
multiple rocket launchers — 1 thousand 55 (+2) units,
air defence equipment — 788 (+2) units,
aircraft — 348 units,
helicopters — 325 units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 9,611 (+31),
cruise missiles — 2 thousand 127 (+1),
ships/boats — 26 units,
submarines — 1 unit,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 16 thousand 337 (+71) units,
special equipment — 2 thousand 1 (+8).
