Ukrainian Armed Forces defend Avdiivka sector

The enemy attacked areas near the settlements of Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netaylove in the Donetsk region with the support of aviation.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 18:00 on 05/03/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, 97 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy carried out 2 rocket and 65 air strikes, carried out 12 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy launched an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Baranivka, Sumy region.

In the Kupyan direction, our soldiers repelled 6 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka and Kyslivka settlements in the Kharkiv region; Andriivka, Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Borov in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lymansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 7 attacks carried out by the enemy, with the support of aviation, in the area of Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryansk Forestry in the Luhansk region, as well as Terny, Torske settlements in the Donetsk region. The occupiers launched an airstrike in the area of Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repulsed 14 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Novyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position. Also, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka and New York settlements in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 28 attacks in the areas of settlements Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netaylove and west of Semenivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vovche, Kalynove, Zhelanne, Vesele, Novoselivka Presha, Komyshivka, Karlivka settlements in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorgiivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodyane settlements in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 12 times. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bohoyavlenka and Yevhenivka settlements in the Donetsk region.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 15 settlements, including Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohirya, Robotyne, and Shcherbaky of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he carried out 6 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region. About 20 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar fire, including Olhivka, Lviv, Tyagynka, and Tokarivka of the Kherson region.

New successes of Ukrainian army in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces struck 13 personnel concentration areas and 3 control points, and units of the missile forces struck 1 enemy control point.