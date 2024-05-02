Ukrainian army aviation struck nine areas with Russian army personnel and equipment

Missile troops of the Ukrainian army damaged 2 ammunition depots, 1 artillery system and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 18.00 on 02.05.2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the day, 106 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy carried out 2 missile and 58 air strikes, carried out 89 rounds of anti-aircraft fire at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Krasny Khutir settlements of the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region; Derhachi, Lyptsi and Rublene of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 9 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Novoyehorivka, Kislivka, Berestovka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, and Serebryansk Forestry of the Luhansk region; settlements of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repulsed 19 attacks in the areas of Belohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Rozdolivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiivka and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position. The enemy also carried out an airstrike in the area of Druzhba settlement in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 31 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Sokil, Semenivka, Umanske, Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske settlements in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka and Novoselivka Persha settlements in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostyantynivka and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 13 times to break through the defenses of our troops. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the area of Vodyane settlement of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out 1 attack on the positions of our defenders in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vremivka and Staromayorske settlements of the Donetsk region; Pyatikhatki in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the day, he carried out 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region. About 20 settlements, including Chervonyi Mayak, Olhivka, Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Novotyahynka, Kizomys of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

New successes of the Ukrainian army in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces damaged 2 ammunition depots, 1 artillery system and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the Russian army.