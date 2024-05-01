General Staff Latest: AFU eliminates over 1 thousand Russian soldiers in 24 hours

According to the General Staff information, during the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 122 times. It eliminated more than a thousand Russian invaders and dozens of enemy equipment and weapons units.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that during the day, the enemy fired eight missiles at Ukraine, carried out 61 airstrikes and carried out 129 shellings with MLRS at the positions of the Armed Forces and critical and civil infrastructure objects.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

Objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

During the day, enemy airstrikes and artillery fire hit settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Chernihiv regions.

What is known about the situation in some regions of the front

In the Kupyansk direction , our defenders repelled six attacks in Berestove settlements, east of Kopanka, Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks carried out by the enemy in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, and Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk region and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 33 attacks in the settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Novy, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, defenders repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Keramik, Sokil, Umanske, Semenivka, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, our military continues to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 18 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region; Robotynoy and southwestern Bilohiria of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy did not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. It carried out two unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

During the past day, the Air Force struck 12 areas of enemy personnel concentration. Also, at night, air defence of Ukraine destroyed two enemy reconnaissance UAVs.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged one personnel concentration area and one enemy anti-aircraft warfare system.

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army

According to the information of the General Staff, 1,120,000 Russian soldiers were eliminated by the Ukrainian military during the day.

The total losses of the Russian army are: