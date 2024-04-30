General Staff Latest: AFU repels 24 attacks of Russia's army in the Bakhmut direction

During the day, the aviation of the Defenсe Forces struck 12 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 04/30/2024.

During the day, 96 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched one missile and 29 air strikes and carried out 109 rounds of MLRS fire at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled three attacks in the Berestove and Kopanka settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled 16 attacks carried out by the enemy in the area of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk region, as well as Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 24 attacks in the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Nove, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiika direction, our defenders repelled 23 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Keramik, Sokil, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylovye settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

In the direction of Novopavlivske, the Defence Forces repelled ten attacks in Georhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attacked our defenders' positions in the Staromayorskyi, Donetsk region, and Robotyny, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched two futile attacks on the positions of our troops in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 12 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of the AFU missile forces inflicted damage on one area of concentration of personnel of the Russian army.