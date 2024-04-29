General Staff Latest: AFU repels 93 attacks of Russia's army at front in 24 hours

According to the AFU General Staff summary, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 93 times. AFU inflicted numerous losses on the enemy's personnel and equipment.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that during the day, the Russian occupiers fired four missiles at Ukraine, carried out 35 airstrikes and carried out 56 shellings with MLRS against the positions of the Armed Forces and critical and civilian infrastructure.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population.

High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled seven attacks in the areas of Novosergiivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, Stelmakhivka, and Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled nine attacks carried out by the enemy with the support of aviation in the area of the settlements of Tverdohlibove, Nevske, and Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk region; Terny, Torske, and south of Zarichne, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements in the Luhansk region, Verkhnokamyanske, Nove, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Rozdolivka, and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Solovyove, Semenivka and Orlivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks in the Kostyantynivka, Georgiivka and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region and Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck five areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.