AFU speaker says liberation of Nestryga Island near Kherson to improve quality of counter-sabotage measures

Returning control over the island of Nestryga by the Defenсe Forces in the Kherson region will significantly increase the quality of counter-sabotage measures.
What is the importance of liberating the island of Nestryga near Kherson?
The chief of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defence Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said it is not about strategy but portioned battles, therefore the liberation of the island is of more tactical importance.
Locations that prevent the enemy from approaching Ukrainian positions are important.
He noted that the enemy usually uses such locations, so regaining control over the island is of primary importance for the quality of counter-sabotage measures.
Return of Nestryga Island
We will remind you that on April 28, the Ukrainian Defense Forces established control over the island of Nestryga in the Kherson region.
At the same time, the AFU Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, casually remarked that the enemy was not making progress in any direction and was losing ground near Kherson.
Oleksandr Syrskyi said that:
in the direction of Novopavlivske — the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Staromayorske,
in Orikiv direction, Russians attack in areas near Robotyneand Verbove,
in Kherson's direction, the enemy hopes to knock out our troops from Krynky.
It is worth saying that Nestryga is one of the islands located in the valley and delta of the Dnipro River.
The Russians tried to seize it in the fall of 2023. At that time, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War explained that the invaders were trying to establish control over the islands in the Dnipro delta. Then the enemies tried to seize the bridgehead on the island of Nestryga, which is southwest of Kherson.
