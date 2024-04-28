AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrsky says the situation at the front worsened

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky said that the Russian occupiers are trying to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line, for which they have concentrated their main efforts in several directions, creating a significant advantage in forces and means.

The Russian Federation has tactical successes in some directions

Syrsky noted that the Russians are actively attacking along the entire front line, and in some directions they are having tactical success.

There is a dynamic change in the situation, individual positions change "from hand to hand" several times during the day, which gives rise to an ambiguous understanding of the situation. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

According to the Commander-in-Chief, this week heavy fighting continued along the entire front line.

The situation was changing dynamically — in some areas the enemy had tactical success, and in some areas it was possible to improve the tactical position of our troops.

The situation on the frontlines

In Luhansk region, the enemy is trying to take advantage of its advantage in air, missiles and the number of artillery ammunition. The main task of the occupiers is to reach the administrative border of the Luhansk region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the main areas of concentration of the enemy's efforts are the villages of Stelmakhivka and Berestov.

There, the enemy had partial success, but was stopped by the actions of our units.

Also, continues the offensive on the village of Terny in the Lyman direction , tries to push the Defense Forces of Ukraine beyond the Black Stallion River, without success.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is advancing in the area of Bilogorivka and Rozdolivka, trying to break through and block Siversk in order to create conditions for the continuation of the offensive on Slovyansk. There are no successes, his progress in this direction is stopped.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ivanovske and Chasiv Yar remain the hottest spots.

Also, the enemy is trying to bring Klishchiivka under its control and go to the border along the "Siverskyi Donets-Donbas" channel.

In the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions, the situation is the most difficult, fierce battles continue there.

Syrsky notes that the enemy deployed up to four brigades in these directions, is trying to develop an offensive west of Avdiyivka and Maryinka, making its way to Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, preserving the lives and health of our defenders, moved to new frontiers west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka . In general, the enemy achieved certain tactical successes in these areas, but could not gain operational advantages.

In order to strengthen the defense in these directions, to replace the units that have suffered losses, the brigades that have regained combat capability are being moved.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the Staromayorsky area, on the Orihivskyi — in the Robotyny and Verbovoiy areas, on the Khersonskyi — they still hope to knock out our troops from Krynyk. There is no success in any direction.

Moreover, in the direction of Kherson, our units managed to advance in the area of Veletenskyi and establish control over the island of Nestryga.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to improve their tactical position in the area of Synkivka (Kupian direction) and Serebryan Forestry (Lyman direction).

In the North of Ukraine, the enemy continues shelling border settlements in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities. There are no signs of direct enemy preparation for offensive actions in the North of Ukraine.

At the same time, Sirsky noted, the increase in the number and regrouping of the enemy's troops in the Kharkiv direction is being monitored. In the most threatening areas, Ukrainian troops have been reinforced by artillery and tank units.

Rotation and training of the Armed Forces

According to Syrskyi, the rotation of military units continues to organize personnel rest and restore the combat capability of our military units.

Training of personnel in training centers continues, the main emphasis is placed on quality and skill in handling weapons.

Also, work on the fortification equipment of defensive lines and positions continues.