Aggravation of the situation at the front. Commander-in-Chief Syrsky spoke during "Rammstein"

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, took part in the 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Capability of Ukraine, which is being held at the Ramstein Air Base.

What Syrskyi discussed with the participants of "Rammstein"

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov, and Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kyrylo Budanov addressed the participants of the coalition.

I, in turn, informed the members of the coalition about the complex operational and strategic situation, which has a tendency to worsen; the specifics of the enemy's airstrikes on energy infrastructure facilities; about our urgent needs for missiles, ammunition, weapons, military equipment and the key role of their timely arrival. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Among other things, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces thanked the allies, in particular the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for their consistent support of Ukraine and its Armed Forces.

New "Rammstein": what is known

On April 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi took part in an online meeting in the Rammstein format. He named the weapons that Ukraine needs and appealed to partners to produce weapons.

Currently, according to Zelenskyi, our country needs supplies:

long-range weapons so that no safe area of territory in Ukraine remains for the occupier;

air defense systems, including at least seven Patriots, to shoot down Russian warplanes and prevent them from reaching Ukrainian borders;

artillery to thwart a counteroffensive planned by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and stop enemy attacks, as well as conduct active operations of their own.

The president also called on Western allies to "pay maximum attention to the production of weapons - both in their countries and in Ukraine."

In addition, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, at the opening of the "Ramstein" meeting, noted that the highest priority will be the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense systems.

We will especially focus on strengthening Ukrainian air defense systems so that Ukraine can really cover its skies. This is the highest priority for us today, - said Austin. Share

He also added that Ukraine also needs more artillery systems so that it can liberate lands under the control of the Russian occupiers.