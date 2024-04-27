On April 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in an online meeting in the Ramstein format.

Zelenskyy called on the Allies to increase the production of weapons

The President of Ukraine named the weapons that Ukraine needs and appealed to the partners for the production of weapons.

Dear friends, please don't forget that you are making the decision. It's not just about supplying weapons; you decide the fate of a world that will either live by the rules we all recognise or depend only on the mercy of those whose violence is brutal. At what stage is the war now? After two years of Ramstein, the answer is obvious. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He emphasised that in half a year, without American help, the Russian army managed to seize the initiative on the battlefield. But now, Ukrainian defenders are able not only to stabilise the front but also to de-occupy territories.

Currently, according to Zelenskyy, our country needs supplies:

long-range weapons so that no safe area of territory in Ukraine remains for the occupier;

air defence systems, including at least seven Patriots, to shoot down Russian warplanes and prevent them from reaching Ukrainian borders;

artillery to thwart a counteroffensive planned by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stop enemy attacks, and conduct active operations of their own.

The president also called on Western allies to "pay maximum attention to the production of weapons - both in their countries and in Ukraine."

Currently, Ukraine has a potential for the production, in particular, of drones, which significantly exceeds our financial capabilities. The same with electronic warfare systems. The same in many directions in your countries. We need to fill our defence capacity with real orders.

He added that new brigades are currently being formed in the ranks of the Armed Forces, which need to be provided with weapons because "even the best soldiers will not be able to change the course of the war without weapons."

New "Ramstein": what is known

Strengthening Ukrainian air defence systems will be the highest priority during today's meeting of the Contact Group on the Defence of Ukraine (Ramstein format).

This was announced by the Pentagon chief, Lloyd Austin, at the opening of the "Ramstein" meeting.

Today, we will especially focus on strengthening Ukrainian air defense systems so that Ukraine can really cover its skies. This is the highest priority for us today.

He also added that Ukraine needs more artillery systems so that it can liberate lands under the control of the Russian occupiers.

Austin promised that Western countries would do everything possible to help Ukraine.