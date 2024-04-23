AFU Commander-in-Chief meets with Lithuania's military leadership: details

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, held a meeting in Kyiv with Commander-in-Chief Valdemaras Rupšys and Chief of the General Staff Mindaugas Steponavičius.

What is known about Syrskyi's meeting with the military leadership of Lithuania

As noted, during the meeting, they discussed several important issues. In particular, regarding the situation on the battlefield, the training of Ukrainian and Lithuanian fighters, and support for Ukraine.

We have a clear action plan for further cooperation. He thanked his Lithuanian colleagues for their unchanging position and our army's consistent military and technical support. Oleksandr Syrskyy AFU Commander-in-Chief

What is known about aid to Ukraine from Lithuania

In January 2024, during a visit to Kyiv, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced the allocation of a 200 million euro aid package to Ukraine. These funds aim to provide Ukraine long-term stability, focusing on supporting its economy and defence capabilities.

Recently, Lithuania took another step, announcing plans to purchase almost 3,000 FPV drones for the Ukrainian army. The allocation of 2 million euros from the Lithuanian budget for these drones will significantly strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian military in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

In addition to direct military aid, Lithuania is also actively supporting Ukraine in the restoration of energy infrastructure damaged as a result of brutal Russian shelling.