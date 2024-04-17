The Lithuanian authorities and the German defence company Rheinmetall signed a memorandum of intent to build an ammunition plant in the country.

Rheinmetall plant in Lithuania

The Ministry of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania reports that the signed document establishes mutual obligations and intentions regarding the earliest possible start of construction of the 155-mm ammunition plant in Lithuania and the fulfilment of the necessary conditions.

Lithuania's Minister of Economy and Innovation, Aushrine Armonaite, emphasised that her country should "pay great attention not to talk about the threat of war but to real actions to ensure the security of our country."

Freedom should be armed better than tyranny — today, this warning of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made at the beginning of a full-scale war with Russia, is more relevant than ever. And although we wish Ukraine to win as soon as possible, we are well aware that Russia will remain the biggest threat to Europe for a long time. Ingrid Šimonite Prime Minister of Lithuania

Šimonite added that the Rheinmetall plant will be necessary for Lithuania, Ukraine and the entire region, and the Lithuanian government will do everything in its power to make the plant operational as soon as possible.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurinas Kaščiūnas added that establishing the plant will reduce Lithuania's dependence on long supply chains, which currently pose major challenges in meeting the needs of armies across the European Union and the world.

This will ensure long-term supply and will be a mutual commitment to expand ammunition stocks and provide support to Ukraine. Share

Rheinmetall will build a plant in Ukraine

As you know, Rheinmetall plans to produce more than a million artillery ammunition by 2027.

New facilities in Germany, Ukraine and Lithuania should provide such an indicator.

In February 2024, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a memorandum was signed on the creation of a joint plant for the production of artillery ammunition in Ukraine.