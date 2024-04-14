Ukroboronprom revealed the details of joint weapons production with Rheinmetall
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukroboronprom revealed the details of joint weapons production with Rheinmetall

Shells
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Ukraine, together with the German arms concern Rheinmetall, produces weapons for the Defense Forces. Germany supplies components, and the final enterprises are located in Ukraine.

Production of Rheinmetall and Ukroboronprom

Director of Ukroboronprom, Herman Smetanin, said on the air of the telethon that a joint production with Rheinmetall had been established.

This is an enterprise that is currently registered in Germany, but it has production facilities in many countries around the world. Production of a large range of weapons and military equipment is underway. But without the creation of joint ventures, using components supplied to us from abroad, the final production is located in Ukraine.

Herman Smetanin

Herman Smetanin

Director of "Ukroboronprom"

He noted that a number of military equipment products are produced on the territory of partner countries, but with the help of Ukrainian components.

According to him, the most critical weapons are assembled abroad to ensure production.

How many military equipment enterprises are currently working in Ukraine

On the eve of the Day of the Defense Industrial Complex Employee, Zelensky said that 500 enterprises of the defense industrial complex are currently working in Ukraine.

According to the president, almost 300,000 people are involved in this priority production.

In particular, they produce domestic projectiles, guns, mortars, armored vehicles, anti-tank complexes, EW systems and much more.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's defence industry produces 8 Bohdana self-propelled guns monthly
"Bohdana" self-propelled howitzer
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy says there are 500 defense industry enterprises currently working in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?