Ukroboronprom revealed the details of joint weapons production with Rheinmetall

Ukraine, together with the German arms concern Rheinmetall, produces weapons for the Defense Forces. Germany supplies components, and the final enterprises are located in Ukraine.

Production of Rheinmetall and Ukroboronprom

Director of Ukroboronprom, Herman Smetanin, said on the air of the telethon that a joint production with Rheinmetall had been established.

This is an enterprise that is currently registered in Germany, but it has production facilities in many countries around the world. Production of a large range of weapons and military equipment is underway. But without the creation of joint ventures, using components supplied to us from abroad, the final production is located in Ukraine. Herman Smetanin Director of "Ukroboronprom"

He noted that a number of military equipment products are produced on the territory of partner countries, but with the help of Ukrainian components.

According to him, the most critical weapons are assembled abroad to ensure production.

How many military equipment enterprises are currently working in Ukraine

On the eve of the Day of the Defense Industrial Complex Employee, Zelensky said that 500 enterprises of the defense industrial complex are currently working in Ukraine.

According to the president, almost 300,000 people are involved in this priority production.

In particular, they produce domestic projectiles, guns, mortars, armored vehicles, anti-tank complexes, EW systems and much more.