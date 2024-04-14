Ukroboronprom revealed the details of joint weapons production with Rheinmetall

Ukraine, together with the German arms concern Rheinmetall, produces weapons for the Defense Forces. Germany supplies components, and the final enterprises are located in Ukraine.
Production of Rheinmetall and Ukroboronprom
Director of Ukroboronprom, Herman Smetanin, said on the air of the telethon that a joint production with Rheinmetall had been established.
He noted that a number of military equipment products are produced on the territory of partner countries, but with the help of Ukrainian components.
According to him, the most critical weapons are assembled abroad to ensure production.
How many military equipment enterprises are currently working in Ukraine
On the eve of the Day of the Defense Industrial Complex Employee, Zelensky said that 500 enterprises of the defense industrial complex are currently working in Ukraine.
According to the president, almost 300,000 people are involved in this priority production.
In particular, they produce domestic projectiles, guns, mortars, armored vehicles, anti-tank complexes, EW systems and much more.
