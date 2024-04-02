Ukraine's defence industry produces 8 Bohdana self-propelled guns monthly

Production of Ukrainian self-propelled guns "Bohdana" increased to eight monthly units. Previously, this number reached six units.

What is known about the production of self-propelled guns "Bohdana"

At the next meeting of the military selectors in December last year, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the increase in the production of "Bohdana" self-propelled guns to 6 units.

However, according to NYT sources, the production of Ukrainian self-propelled guns "Bohdan" has now increased to 8 units per month.

Ukraine's arms industry is now building eight Bogdan self-propelled artillery systems every month, and although officials are not saying how many have been made in total, the increase in production signals a potential "boom" in domestic arms production, the report said. Share

The publication also claims that Ukrainian defence enterprises increased the production of armoured vehicles by three times and increased the production of anti-tank missiles by 4.

What is known about "Bohdana" self-propelled howitzer

"Bohdana" is a Ukrainian-wheeled 155-mm self-propelled artillery installation. Development has been underway since at least 2018. It became the first Ukrainian self-propelled gun designed for the standard 155 mm calibre for NATO countries.

In 2022, the howitzer received its baptism of fire in the battle for the Snake Island occupied by the Russians at the time. This year, it was officially adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is known from open sources that there are only seven of them in service with the Ukrainian troops, and then together with non-serial models.