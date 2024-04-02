Estonia plans to purchase 18 Caesar self-propelled howitzers and build a new warship
Category
World
Publication date

Estonia plans to purchase 18 Caesar self-propelled howitzers and build a new warship

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
Читати українською
Source:  Postimees

The Estonian Defence Forces may receive 18 modern French Caesar-type self-propelled howitzers.

What is known about military procurement in Estonia

According to the Minister of Defense of Estonia, Hanno Pevkur, 155-mm wheel guns are essential to purchase weapons in the defence strengthening package.

It is planned to form a separate battalion of 18 guns under the direct command of the 1st Division.

Currently, the Estonian Defence Forces have at their disposal 24 tracked mobile artillery installations, as well as the K9 Kõu 155 mm cannon purchased from South Korea. According to the contract, 12 more units will be delivered from there in the coming years.

All ranged capabilities will be concentrated in the Division because the Division will define the battlefield anyway. We will purchase additional wheeled artillery to have a fast and flexible long-range capability. This direction, this brigade, where we need help [during the war] will receive this support. You won't be able to manoeuvre particularly well on the tracks.

Hanno Pevkur

Hanno Pevkur

Estonian MOD chief

Estonian MOD stated about the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine

According to Hanno Pevkur, the chief of Estonia's Ministry of Defence, NATO countries' military will not participate in military actions in Russia's criminal war against Ukraine, but they can participate in training missions.

Pevkur noted that each NATO member country currently has military personnel in Ukraine, consisting of attachés and persons on Ukrainian territory on a non-permanent basis.

The head of the Ministry of Defence of Estonia also commented on the latest statements of French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.

Pevkur noted that Macron spoke about conducting training missions.

We train Ukrainian soldiers in Great Britain, 1,500 Ukrainians have already been trained in Estonia, and an even larger number in Poland. The question is: could we do the same in Ukraine to speed up the learning process, since every trip across the border takes a certain amount of time? But this does not mean that European soldiers will fight in the trenches in Ukraine, said the head of the military department of Estonia.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia's MFA chief says Macron's proposal for sending troops shifts paradigm in Ukraine's support
Macron
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia announces a new military aid package to Ukraine for €20 million
Government of Estonia
Estonia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Estonia, they announced the lack of funds for the purchase of shells for Ukraine at the initiative of the Czech Republic
In Estonia, they announced the lack of funds for the purchase of shells for Ukraine at the initiative of the Czech Republic

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?