Estonia plans to purchase 18 Caesar self-propelled howitzers and build a new warship

The Estonian Defence Forces may receive 18 modern French Caesar-type self-propelled howitzers.
What is known about military procurement in Estonia
According to the Minister of Defense of Estonia, Hanno Pevkur, 155-mm wheel guns are essential to purchase weapons in the defence strengthening package.
It is planned to form a separate battalion of 18 guns under the direct command of the 1st Division.
Currently, the Estonian Defence Forces have at their disposal 24 tracked mobile artillery installations, as well as the K9 Kõu 155 mm cannon purchased from South Korea. According to the contract, 12 more units will be delivered from there in the coming years.
Estonian MOD stated about the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine
According to Hanno Pevkur, the chief of Estonia's Ministry of Defence, NATO countries' military will not participate in military actions in Russia's criminal war against Ukraine, but they can participate in training missions.
Pevkur noted that each NATO member country currently has military personnel in Ukraine, consisting of attachés and persons on Ukrainian territory on a non-permanent basis.
The head of the Ministry of Defence of Estonia also commented on the latest statements of French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.
Pevkur noted that Macron spoke about conducting training missions.
