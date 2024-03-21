Estonia announces a new military aid package to Ukraine for €20 million

Estonia will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package for €20 million.

The Estonian MOD chief, Hanno Pevkur, reported during his visit to Kyiv on March 21. In particular, the package will include:

artillery ammunition,

recoilless anti-tank guns,

explosives,

gas masks,

sniper equipment, etc.

We put together this package with a focus on ensuring maximum benefit for Ukraine, making sure not to reduce Estonia's defense readiness, Pevkur said. Share

The Estonian MOD chief added that, with summer approaching, Ukraine needs ammunition, all elements of air defence, spare parts, and EW warfare.

Earlier, the European Commission reported that by the end of March 2024, the number of projectiles delivered to Ukraine within the framework of the European Union initiative of one million artillery ammunition will reach approximately 500 thousand.

In January, the specialised European commissioner said the European defence industry could produce at least 1.3 million shells by the end of 2024.

Ukraine and Estonia have started negotiations on concluding a security agreement

On March 19, Ukraine began negotiations with Estonia on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement. The parties started work on the draft document and agreed on a schedule for further negotiations.