Estonia announces a new military aid package to Ukraine for €20 million
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Estonia announces a new military aid package to Ukraine for €20 million

Government of Estonia
Estonia
Читати українською

Estonia will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package for €20 million.

Ukraine will receive aid from Estonia

The Estonian MOD chief, Hanno Pevkur, reported during his visit to Kyiv on March 21. In particular, the package will include:

  • artillery ammunition,

  • recoilless anti-tank guns,

  • explosives,

  • gas masks,

  • sniper equipment, etc.

We put together this package with a focus on ensuring maximum benefit for Ukraine, making sure not to reduce Estonia's defense readiness, Pevkur said.

The Estonian MOD chief added that, with summer approaching, Ukraine needs ammunition, all elements of air defence, spare parts, and EW warfare.

Earlier, the European Commission reported that by the end of March 2024, the number of projectiles delivered to Ukraine within the framework of the European Union initiative of one million artillery ammunition will reach approximately 500 thousand.

In January, the specialised European commissioner said the European defence industry could produce at least 1.3 million shells by the end of 2024.

Ukraine and Estonia have started negotiations on concluding a security agreement

On March 19, Ukraine began negotiations with Estonia on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement. The parties started work on the draft document and agreed on a schedule for further negotiations.

Ukraine signed the first such agreement with the United Kingdom on January 12. On February 16, President Zelenskyy signed the following two agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine with Germany and France. On February 24, 2024, Ukraine concluded bilateral security agreements with Italy and Canada.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US prepares a military aid package to Ukraine after a long break
Joe Biden
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Greece prepares military aid package to Ukraine
Flag of Greece
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany announces new €500 million military aid package for Ukraine
German flag

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?